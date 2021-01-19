IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.