IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.19 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

