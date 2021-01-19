IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.92.

NYSE MOH opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

