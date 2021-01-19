IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.20 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $2,429,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 45.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

