IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 716.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Melius raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

