IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,389,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

