IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 338,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Equitable by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

