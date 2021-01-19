IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Raymond James by 344.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $490,017.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

RJF stock opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

