IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,019 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.95.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.