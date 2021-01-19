IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,205 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

FFIV stock opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $200.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average of $146.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,188. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

