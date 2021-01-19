IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,336 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 29.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Altice USA stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.