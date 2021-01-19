IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cable One by 25.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,985.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,910.89. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current year.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

