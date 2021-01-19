Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $217.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $195.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.
Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.92. 24,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $197.69. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
