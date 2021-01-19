Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $217.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $195.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.92. 24,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $197.69. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

