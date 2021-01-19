ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.04

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 91979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

