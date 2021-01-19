Imperial Brands’ (IMBBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 485,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $26.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

