Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.80

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.80 and last traded at $98.28, with a volume of 19868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,468,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,881,143 shares of company stock valued at $135,892,145 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

