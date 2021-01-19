Independence (NYSE:IHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.49

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.49 and traded as high as $42.42. Independence shares last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 6,634 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $621.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHC. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 387,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Independence by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independence by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Independence by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

