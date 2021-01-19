Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.14

Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3999232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$11.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

About Infinite Ore Corp. (ILI.V) (CVE:ILI)

Infinite Ore Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Cross Lake Lithium property comprising one mineral exploration license covering an area of 5,040 hectares located in the north of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

