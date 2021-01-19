Ink One Day Trading Volume Tops $78,914.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $436,039.07 and approximately $78,914.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00045377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00117574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00247497 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,816.19 or 0.97941913 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.