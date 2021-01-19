INLOCK (ILK) Trading 60.8% Higher Over Last Week

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, INLOCK has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $5,249.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INLOCK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00528261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.03911621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016007 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,691,992 coins. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog . The Reddit community for INLOCK is https://reddit.com/r/INLOCK and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Inlock is a blockchain-based lending ecosystem that enables cryptocurrency users to manage short-term liquidity issues by taking a loan tieing their existing cryptocurrencies as collateral. The Inlock platform is the intermediary to record the transactions between the two parties that establish a link. Lenders offer a loan in the platform, and their risk is similar to a bank deposit due to his collateral can be swapped to fiat. On the other side, a borrower is able to set his conditions in the Inlock ecosystem such as amount, duration without taking a fixed rate fluctuation for exchange. ILK the utility Ethereum-based token (ERC20) for the Inlock platform. The ILK token is a payment method in the ecosystem and a contract generator. “

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INLOCK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INLOCK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.