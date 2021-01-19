InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.94

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of InMode by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $728,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

