InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.94

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.94 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.
INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of InMode by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $728,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
