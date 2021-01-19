Innovation a Global ETF (NYSEARCA:INAG) Shares Down 0%

Innovation a Global ETF (NYSEARCA:INAG)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation a Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation a Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.