Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.92. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.