Insider Buying: Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Insider Buys 24,960 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) insider Jennifer Babington bought 24,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($13,044.16).

Shares of LON FCRM opened at GBX 39.21 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of £87.09 million and a P/E ratio of -140.83.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

