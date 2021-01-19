Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells 117,975 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.32. 2,838,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,171. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chewy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chewy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 326,481 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

