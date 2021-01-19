Insider Selling: Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Director Arthur Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,060.

Arthur Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Arthur Brown sold 20,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

NRM traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.00. The company had a trading volume of 643,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,154. Noram Ventures Inc. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.05 million and a P/E ratio of -74.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price for the company.

About Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

