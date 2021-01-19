Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 10,530 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $118,677.95.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $118,982.35.

On Friday, November 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. 1,446,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,549. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 236.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $6,851,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 16.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $565,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

