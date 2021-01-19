Insight Chain Price Tops $1.64 (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Insight Chain has a market cap of $572.65 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain token can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004445 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 tokens. The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INB blockchain is a commercial basic public blockchain, aiming at establishing the world's first data ecosystem public blockchain with infinite scalability by realizing a secure and efficient blockchain system, as well as business data structural storage onto blockchain and transaction, and truly supporting high currency internet applications operation on the blockchain. INB blockchain introduces a brand new consensus algorithm: VDPoS (Validated DPoS) Consensus, and the algorithm is an organic combination of DPoS + BFT + Validation Nodes, introducing validation nodes on the basis of DPoS consensus, choosing validation nodes based on VRF random selection mechanism, and validation nodes use BFT consensus to realize twice validation of blocks. “

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

