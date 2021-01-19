INT Market Capitalization Tops $2.75 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. INT has a market cap of $2.75 million and $979,958.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.03929821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

