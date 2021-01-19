Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,700,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,339,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

