Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.
NYSE:IFS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.