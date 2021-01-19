Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NYSE:IFS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $334.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.94 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

