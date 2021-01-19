International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.68. 106,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,200. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

