Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) received a €2.40 ($2.82) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €2.13 ($2.51).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.