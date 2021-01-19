Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Position Cut by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 528,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,147. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

