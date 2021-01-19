Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. 916,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

