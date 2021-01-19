Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,505 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 299,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 49,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 712,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,090. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

