Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,723 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 174,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 445,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,100. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26.

