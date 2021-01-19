Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.70

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 88,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

