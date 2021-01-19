Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. 39,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,392. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

