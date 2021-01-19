Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWTR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWTR) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.31. 18,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 27,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Tactical Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.