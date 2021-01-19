Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Stock Position Reduced by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2,504.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $32.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.