Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. 132,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

