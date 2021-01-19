Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,457,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,696,131. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $319.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

