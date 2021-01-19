Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 32.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $44,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.41. 21,457,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,696,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $319.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

