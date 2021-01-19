Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Shares Down 1.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.30. Approximately 9,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 31,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000.

