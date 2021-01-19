Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.66. 7,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 105,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 271,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 229,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.