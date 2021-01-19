Investors Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,053 shares during the period. Nokia makes up 1.6% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,169,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,402,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

