Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,415. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

