Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) One Day Volume Tops $5,223.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $5,223.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00528261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.03911621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.