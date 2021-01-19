Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) (CVE:ION) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.59

Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) (CVE:ION)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 410865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on Ion Energy Ltd. (ION.V) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores and develops lithium assets in Asia. The company also explores for potassium and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Baavhai Uul Lithium Brine project covering an area of approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

